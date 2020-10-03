Decision on Re-opening of Kartarpur Corridor to be taken in accordance with COVID-19 protocol

AGENCIES / NEWS DELHI

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that it is in touch with all concerned authorities including Ministries of Home Affairs and Health and Family Welfare and a decision on re-opening of the corridor would be taken in accordance with the Covid Protocol and easing of restrictions.

In response to media queries regarding Pakistan’s proposal to reopen the Kartarpur corridor, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, at the time of opening of the Kartarpur corridor last year and in the bilateral agreement signed in October 2019, it was decided that both sides shall establish requisite infrastructure including construction of a bridge at Budhi Ravi Channel at the earliest for safe and hassle-free movement of pilgrims.

He said, one year hence, Pakistan is yet to construct the bridge while it is ready at our end. The Spokesperson said, a technical meeting with Pakistan was also facilitated and two teams met on 27th August this year. He said, however, there is no progress on part of Pakistan.

The movement was suspended in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.