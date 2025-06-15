First batch of pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to reach Gangtok in Sikkim today

The first batch of pilgrimages for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will reach Gangtok, Sikkim today. Sikkim government has made all arrangements to welcome them. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is going to begin on 20th of June after a gap of 5 years.

Talking to media, Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism and Civil Aviation department, C S Rao said that the first batch of group consisting of 35 yatris along with government officials, will reach today. They will be staying at 15th Mile and Sherathang for 4 days for acclimatization. During this period, senior defence and government officials will brief them. On 20th of this month, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will flag off the yatra at Nathu La. Mr. Rao said that the pilgrimage will get all medical and other requirements.