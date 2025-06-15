Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

First batch of pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to reach Gangtok in Sikkim today

Jun 15, 2025

The first batch of pilgrimages for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will reach Gangtok, Sikkim today. Sikkim government has made all arrangements to welcome them. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is going to begin on 20th of June after a gap of 5 years.

Talking to media, Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism and Civil Aviation department, C S Rao said that the first batch of group consisting of 35 yatris along with government officials, will reach today. They will be staying at 15th Mile and Sherathang for 4 days for acclimatization. During this period, senior defence and government officials will brief them. On 20th of this month, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will flag off the yatra at Nathu La. Mr. Rao said that the pilgrimage will get all medical and other requirements.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Massive Security for Amarnath Yatra: 581 Paramilitary Companies, Drones, and Jammers Deployed

Jun 5, 2025
RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Rajyogi Brahma Kumar Nikunj Ji and Sonu Tyagi Meet for a Transformative Dialogue on Spirituality and Media

May 23, 2025
RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra to begin in June; computerized draw selects 750 pilgrims

May 21, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!