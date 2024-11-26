Death toll rises to 5 in Sambhal violence, JIH demands judicial probe into killing of Muslim youths in police firing

AMN / NEW DELHI

With the death toll in the violence during a renewed survey of the Mughal era Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal town increasing to five, the vice-president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Malik Motasim Khan has condemned the killing of Muslim youths in the police firing and demanded a judicial inquiry into the horrific incident.

In a statement issued to the media here on November 25, Khan stated, “We strongly condemn the police firing in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which took the lives of innocent Muslim youths. This incident of police high-handedness is a glaring example of state oppression and discrimination, violating the constitutional right to dignity and life that every citizen is entitled to, regardless of religion or caste.”

Khan said the decision to order a survey without hearing the mosque committee’s perspective reflected a serious lapse in judicial fairness. Furthermore, the presence of provocative anti-social elements with the survey team and their offensive actions dangerously escalated communal tensions, leading to the unfortunate incident that saw the cruel demise of innocent lives.

The JIH vice-president demanded a judicial probe into the incident to ensure accountability for the police officers responsible and justice for the victims and their bereaved families. “It is imperative that the Places of Worship Act, 1991, protecting religious sites as they stood in 1947 is upheld, and any attempts to dilute its letter and spirit are resisted and opposed,” Khan said.

“We sincerely hope that both the executive and the higher judiciary will address this trend of targeting Muslim places of worship and trying to acquire them illegally by claiming that there stood a Hindu temple on the land in ancient times. The police must act responsibly to maintain peace and harmony, rather than contributing to unrest,” Khan said, while referring to the Hindutva proponents’ new-found practice of finding the ruins of Hindu temples under the mosques.

Khan offered the JIH’s heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the firing and urged the public to remain calm, avoid retaliation, and exercise restraint during these trying times. “We appeal to all justice-loving citizens to raise their voices against this gross injustice and attempt to spoil the communal harmony in our country. It is in the interest of the nation for justice to prevail and that the government and administration ensure that such incidents of state repression are not repeated,” Khan said.

After the violence on November 24 morning when a survey team led by an Advocate Commissioner entered the Jama Masjid and three Muslim youths were killed outside the mosque, two more persons died during the treatment in Moradabad late in the night. The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Kaif and Mohammed Ayan.

The court-ordered survey has been carried out twice in the mosque following a bogus claim that it was built by Mughal Emperor Babur on the ruins of a temple in 1529. Though the Jama Masjid is acknowledged as a “historic monument” on the official website of the Sambhal district, the Hindu petitioners in the court of the Civil Judge (Senior Division) have claimed that the mosque was the site of an ancient temple dedicated to Kalki, the prophesised final incarnation of Vishnu.

In addition to the criminal cases lodged against a number of protesters, police have also registered a first information report against Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq on charges of inciting violence on November 24. Seven FIRs have been registered in two police stations so far. Sambhal’s district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the town and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30.

The order has been issued under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said. “No outsiders, other social organisations or public representatives will enter the district border without the permission of the competent officer,” said the order, which came into force with immediate effect.

Violation of the order will be punishable under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the BNS. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Moradabad) Muniraj G. told journalists that Naeem, Bilal and Nauman – the three Muslim youths who died in the violence – had been buried in a local graveyard. All three were aged about 25.

According to the police, those involved in the violence were being identified on the basis of available videos and action would be taken against them. “Right now, we are engaged in maintaining peace and the situation is under control,” Muniraj G. said. The protesters opposing the survey of the Jama Masjid had clashed with the security personnel and allegedly torched several vehicles and pelted the police with stones.

The initial survey of the mosque was carried out by the Advocate Commissioner and his team on November 19 within a few hours of the order being passed by the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Adiya Singh. It was done under the supervision of the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, even as the residents of Sambhal protested against the arrival of the police contingent and the questionable exercise at the functional mosque.