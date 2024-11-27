Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind approaches Supreme Court to prevent incidents like Sambhal

Maulana Arshad Madani has indicated that a petition related to the safety of places of worship and the law made in 1991 regarding the safety of places of worship will be heard on 4 December. A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India will hear this important case.

Sambhal is a living example of anarchy, injustice, cruelty and brutality, the hatred spread in the country for years has now reached the bullets: Maulana Arshad Madani

Non-compliance of the law for the protection of places of worship is deteriorating the peace of the country

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Due to the lack of true implementation of the law for the protection of places of worship, incidents like Sambhal are happening in India, which should be stopped, despite the Places of Worship Act, 1991, lower courts are issuing orders to survey Muslim places of worship which is a violation of this law.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind had filed a petition in the Supreme Court for the protection and effective implementation of the law for the protection of places of worship, on which there has been no hearing for the last one year. Retired Supreme Court judge Dr DY Chandrachud gave several extensions to the Central Government to file an affidavit, as a result of which the case could not be heard, but now after the Sambhal incident, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has appealed this important case to the Supreme Court of India and has requested to hear it as soon as possible. Advocate on record Ejaz Maqbool has written a letter to the Registrar of the Supreme Court of India and requested to present this important case before the Chief Justice of India.

President of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Maulana Arshad Madani said that Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind stands with the people who were victims of police firing and brutality in Sambhal. He strongly condemned the police firing in Sambhal and said that police brutality has a long history, whether it is Maliana or Hashimpura, Moradabad, Haldwani or Sambhal, the same face of the police is seen everywhere, although the job of the police is to maintain law and order and protect the life and property of the people.

But unfortunately the police instead of advocating peace treats minorities and especially Muslims like a party. Maulana Madani said that it should be remembered that double standards of justice open the way to unrest and destruction. Therefore, the standard of law should be the same for all or no citizen should be discriminated against on the basis of religion. Because neither the Constitution of the country nor the law allows this. Maulana Madani said that there is a live picture of anarchy, injustice and cruelty in Sambhal which not only the people of the country but the whole world are seeing with their own eyes. Now the situation has reached bullets. Maulana Madani said how people were shot in the chest without provocation in Sambhal. Many videos have gone viral, but now under a big conspiracy, the administration is trying to tell that the people who were killed were not killed by the police but by someone else’s bullet. In such a situation, the big question is whether the police did not fire bullets while bullets were raining from the police guns. He said that no sensible person can accept this theory because the whole truth is captured on camera. Saving the police means that the police has changed its strategy to kill Muslim youth and for this they have started using illegal weapons. Maulana Madani said that the way disputes are taking place not only in Sambhal but in many places of the country regarding our places of worship and the way the local judiciary is taking irresponsible decisions in these matters, is a violation of the law on the Protection of Places of Worship Act brought in 1991.

However, the decision that the Supreme Court has given on the Babri Masjid dispute is insulting. Using this decision, it was believed that no mosque was built in Ayodhya, which the Muslims have swallowed as a bitter sip, but this decision will establish peace and order in the country, whereas after the decision, the morale of communal forces increased. Now even after this decision, temples are being searched in the foundations of mosques, so it means that communal forces in the country are the enemies of peace and unity and the government is silent but is seen supporting such people from behind the scenes, the latest proof of which is the Sambhal incident.