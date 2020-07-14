Death toll due to floods rises to 59 in Assam

AMN

The death toll due to floods has reached to 59 in Assam. Official sources said, nine persons lost their lives today. Several rivers are in spate in the state.

Nearly 33 lakh people are reeling under the fury of floods in 28 districts.

45 thousand people are taking shelter at relief camps. Nagaon, Morigaon, Dhubri, Barpeta, Goalpara are among the worst affected districts. Rescue and relief measures are being carried out by the local administration, SDRF and NDRF.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today visited flood and erosion hit Jonai area today in Dhemaji district. He reviewed the flood situation in Dhemaji, Majuli and Lakhimpur districts.