Davis Cup: Bopanna, Nagal and Bhambri to lead Indian challenge against Morocco in a World Group II play-offs tie 

Harpal Singh Bedi / Lucknow

Veteran Rohan Boppana , Sumit Nagpal  and Yuki Bhambri will lead Indian challenge  against Morocco in the Davis Cup World Group tie at  Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium here on Saturday and Sunday
Non playing captain Rohit Rajpal, on Thursday, announced the five-member India squad for the tie
The team consists   Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Sasikumar Mukund and Digvijay Pratap Singh .
Considering that the conditions were extremely humid, Rajpal also announced that the match timings have been changed for the convenience of the players and fans. “Last three days we have practiced here, the conditions have been extremely humid. While we stood here, we were drenched from top to bottom; imagine the plight of the player. This is the reason that the matches have been rescheduled from 12noon to 2pm on Saturday and from 11am to 1pm on Sunday,” he added.

“There was a request from Morrocco and after discussions with the referees we decided to postpone the match timings. It was done to produce a better quality of tennis. We are also prepared to play under light if required.”

The draw ceremony will be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Friday.

Image

Rajpal also recalled that Davis Cup was returning to Uttar Pradesh after 23 years and it was time for the youngsters and fans to grab this opportunity. 

“This is Rohan Bopanna’s last Davis Cup so the fans will  get the opportunity to watch him in action. This is a good opportunity for juniors and aspiring players to become ball boys or volunteers. When we grew up, we also did similar things. They will be close to players to watch foot movement and technique,” he added.

Meanwhile, Morocco coach Mehdi Tahiri also announced their squad, namely Elliot Benchetrit, Yassine Dlimi, Adam Moundir, Walid Ahouda and Younes Lalami Laaroussi.

“In Davis Cup you don’t see the rankings. On paper, India are favourites and have better ranked players. But matches will be played on the courts, and we have to fight. We are going to do our best and fight for our country,” he said.

The teams will be allowed to change the players one hour before the draw. 

