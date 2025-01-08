The Indian Awaaz

Damascus International Airport resumes international operations with flights to UAE, Qatar

Jan 8, 2025

WEB DESK

Damascus International Airport in Syria resumed international operations yesterday, with flight lights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar. The first flight departed on Tuesday morning for Sharjah, UAE, while a separate aircraft arrived from Doha, the first civilian flight from Qatar in 13 years. The resumption of air travel follows the collapse of the previous regime in December and signals potential warming ties between Syria’s new government and its neighbours. Syria’s interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani recently held talks in Doha with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, breaking years of diplomatic freeze between the two nations.

