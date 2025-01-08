Ukrain attacks Russia’s oil depot

WEB DESK

Ukrainian forces carried out a mass drone attack on Russia’s Saratov region, causing damage to an industrial enterprise. The General Staff of Ukraine’s military said its forces hit a Russian oil depot in Engels that provides fuel to the airbase. Saratov Governor Roman Busargin stated that the attack targeted the neighbouring cities of Saratov and Engels, an area that is home to an airbase for Russian bomber planes. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that it destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones in the Saratov region. The Ministry also claimed it destroyed a total of 21 Ukrainian drones over Kursk, Rostov, Belgorod, Bryansk, Krasnodar, Volgograd, and the Sea of Azov.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military stated on Wednesday that Russian attacks overnight included 64 drones, mostly targeting areas in central Ukraine.