Cyclone Yaas likely to make landfall between Paradip and Sagar Island Wednesday morning

AMN / WEB DESK

The Cyclonic Storm Yaas is very likely to move slowly north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It would continue to intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by early morning on Wednesday.

It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around Wednesday noon as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

Today, the Cyclonic Storm over East central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 02 kmph during the past 6 hours, and lay centred over East central Bay of Bengal this morning. It lay about 620 km north-northwest of Port Blair, 530 km south-southeast of Paradip, 630 km south-southeast of Balasore and 620 km south-southeast of Digha.