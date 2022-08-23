FreeCurrencyRates.com

Cyber Intelligence Department to be set up in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Cyber Intelligence Department will be set up in the state to curb cyber crimes in the state. Mr. Fadnavis announced this while replying to the issue raised by Shiv Sena’s Manisha Kayande in the Calling Attention Motion in the State Legislative Council in the ongoing Monsoon Session. He informed the Upper House that there has been a rise in cybercrime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Home Minister said that the cyber department is being strengthened by providing them with advanced equipment. Besides, even the officials in the cyber department are being trained.

He said in order to prevent people from falling prey to cyber frauds, awareness campaigns are being done on social media, digital and electronic media.

Mr. Fadnavis further said that it has been identified that fraudsters linked to loan apps are operating from Nepal, adding that the Central Government and Nepal Government have been apprised about this.

