Cyber crime & climate change new threats to human rights: President Murmu

Prez Calls for ensuring equitable digital environment to protect rights & dignity of all

ANDALIB AKHTER

Stressing the importance of ensuring equitable digital environment that protects rights and dignity of all, President Droupadi Murmu today said that that cyber crime and climate change are new threats to human rights.

Addressing Human Rights Day programme organised by National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi today, President said digital era is transformative but it has brought issues of cyber bullying, deep fake, privacy concerns and spread of misinformation.

President Murmu said, India stands as a shining example before the world by implementing policies for poverty alleviation, hunger eradication and offering equal opportunities to youth. She emphasized that India, with its civilizational heritage spanning over five thousand years, has long upheld values of empathy, compassion, and the interconnectedness of individuals within a harmonious community.

The President commended National Human Rights Commission for playing a proactive role in addressing violations, bringing awareness and reccommending policy changes to uphold the rights of the marginalised.

On the occasion, President Murmu released three publications of the National Human Rights Commission . Acting Chairperson of National Human Rights Commission Vijaya Bharathi Sayani said, Human Rights Day serves as a powerful reminder of fundamental rights inherent to every individual irrespective of their identity or background.

UN Resident Coordinator for India Shombi Sharp read UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres’s message on Human Rights Day. Mr Sharp said, India has long been the strongest champion for the universal declaration of human rights itself.