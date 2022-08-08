FreeCurrencyRates.com

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win Gold in their respective events

At Commonwealth Games 22 in Birmingham, PV Sindhu won a gold medal after defeating Canada’s Michelle Li in the women’s singles final. In badminton men’s singles, Lakshya Sen also wins a gold medal. The men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will play their final.

Later in the evening, the men’s hockey team will square off against Australia in the gold medal match.

In table tennis, Achanta Sharath Kamal will look for ultimate glory as he plays the men’s singles final.

India are at No. 4, with 56 medals comprising 19 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze.

President Droupadi Murmu has congratulated badminton Player P V Sindhu on clinching a gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. In a tweet, the President said Sindhu won the nation’s heart, adding that she created magic on the court, enthralling millions. The President stated that Sindhu’s masterly win makes the tiranga fly high and the national anthem resonated in Birmingham.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated P V Sindhu on winning the Gold medal in Badminton at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, P V Sindhu is a champion of champions and has repeatedly shown what excellence is all about. He said, her dedication and commitment are awe-inspiring.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated Badminton Player P V Sindhu on winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In a tweet, Mr. Thakur said P V Sindhu created history once again. Stating that PV Sindhu is the country’s pride, Mr. Thakur said she showed excellence and determination during her performance.

