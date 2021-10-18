Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever
Bangladesh: Protest in Bangladesh after desecration of religious book
Congress delegation urges President to dismiss MoS Mishra in case related Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Chief of Army Staff Naravane lays wreath at Indian Peace Keeping Force War Memorial in Sri Lanka

At G20 Summit on Afghanistan PM Modi stresses on preventing Afghan territory from becoming source of radicalisation and terrorism
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2021 01:50:59      انڈین آواز

CWC: Congress organisational poll to be held next year

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter

Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday announced an elaborate election schedule for organisational polls. A new party president would be elected between August 21 and September 20 next year and thereafter, elections to the CWC would be held by October at the All India Congress Committee Plenary.

CWC also gave a clear message to the dissident group of 23 (G-23) Congress leaders, who had sought internal reforms. Party president Sonia Gandhi said that she was a full-time, hands-on president and there was no need for colleagues to speak to her through the media.

Amid a chorus from party colleagues to take back the reins of the Congress again, Rahul Gandhi, for the first time after he quit in May 2019, said he “will consider it”. But he also pointed out that that Congress should have clarity of thought and decide where it stands on the question of ideology.

Mr. Gandhi then cited the example of the 2015 Dadri lynching incident and said he had wanted to visit the family of Akhlaq, the Muslim man who was lynched by a mob but was prevented as some in the party had reservations. Similar sentiments were expressed when he visited Hathras to meet the family of Dalit girl who was raped and murdered last year, he said.

Mr. Gandhi is learnt to have said that when rights of the poor and marginalised sections are “under attack” from the Narendra Modi government, the Congress should be able to defend them and not be concerned about “whose leadership is acceptable”.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among a host of leaders who asked Mr. Gandhi “to lead the action”.

Ms. Gandhi in her opening remarks said “in our party, at the moment, there is no president”. The entire organisation wanted its revival, but it required “unity, discipline, self- control and keeping party’s interest paramount,” Ms. Gandhi stated.

Image

“I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands on Congress president,” Ms. Gandhi observed. In the past two years, a large number of young colleagues have taken leadership roles in taking party policies and programmes to the people, she asserted.

“I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media. So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC,” she noted.

Be it the farmers’ agitation, relief provision during the pandemic, issues concerning youth and women, atrocities on Dalits, Adivasis and minorities, price rise, and the destruction of the public sector, the Congress chief pointed out the party had never shied away from raising issues of public importance and co-ordinating with like-minded parties on these issues.

Ms. Gandhi stated that she was “acutely conscious” of the fact that she has been interim Congress President ever since the CWC asked her to return in this capacity in 2019 as the second wave of COVID overtook the country and this deadline was extended indefinitely. “Today is the occasion for bringing clarity once and for all,”she said.

Responding to her, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, both members of the G-23, said there has never been any doubt over her leadership and that they were among the leaders who had requested her to take charge after Mr. Gandhi stepped down.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Amandeep cards superb 65 to win 10-leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh,15  October: Amandeep Drall fired eight birdies against just one bog ...

Khalin Joshi turns the tables, wins the Jaipur Open

Jaipur, Khalin Joshi’s final round of three-under 67 proved good enough for him to turn the tables on ne ...

Amandeep cards 68 to lead the first round of the 10th leg of Hero WPGT

 Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh, 13 October:  In-form Amandeep Drall justified her top billing with ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz