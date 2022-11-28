FreeCurrencyRates.com

Curtain comes down on 53rd IFFI in Goa

AMN / GOA

The 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) ended in Goa today . The closing ceremony was held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present on the occasion. A host of film personalities also graced the occasion which included Akshay Kumar, Asha Parekh, Ayushman Khurana, Manushi Chhillar, Rana Duggubati, Sharman Joshi, Khushbu Sundar.

Speaking on the occasion, I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said IFFI not only entertained but also educated us and tickled our humour and refined their senses. He added that IFFI opened up a nuanced world of cinema for audiences across the region, both young and old, new and festival veterans. Mr Thakur said that the 53rd IFFI had many new initiatives which included a technological park showcasing the latest technology and equipment in film making. He said that for the first time 75 young film makers selected from all over the country took part in the 53 hour challenge to make film on the idea of India at 100. He added that for the first time a special dedicated section on Manipuri films was incorporated in IFFI to celebrate 50 years of Manipuri cinema. Mr Thakur said that the commitment to give emphasis and platform to Regional cinema is strong as Regional cinema has gone to National and International levels. The Minister concluded that the goal of Government is to build an enriching filming ecosystem and a future-ready Industry in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi was been conferred with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award. Over his four and a half decade career he has worked in over 150 films in Indian cinema in the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. Speaking at the event, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating him for this award. He further added that he is very happy at this honour given by IFFI and Government of India. He said that few recognitions are special and this award is one among them.

