CSPOC 2026 Concludes in New Delhi with Renewed Resolve for People-Centric Democracy

LOK SABHA SPEAKER HANDS OVER THE CHAIRMANSHIP OF 29TH CSPOC TO RT. HON. SIR LINDSAY HOYLE, SPEAKER OF THE UK HOUSE OF COMMONS

The 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concluded on Friday with a strong collective commitment to strengthen democratic institutions by making them more transparent, inclusive and people-centric. The three-day conference ended on a note of optimism, solidarity and renewed resolve to deepen parliamentary democracy through dialogue, cooperation and innovation.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla delivered the valedictory address, highlighting that democratic institutions can remain strong and relevant only when they are transparent, inclusive, responsive and accountable to citizens. He underlined that transparency builds public trust through openness in decision-making, while inclusivity ensures that even the most marginalised voices are heard and respected. Together, he said, these principles sustain the legitimacy of democratic institutions and reinforce the enduring bond between the citizen and the State.

During the valedictory session, Mr. Birla formally handed over the chairmanship of the 29th CSPOC to the Rt. Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons, and extended best wishes for the successful organisation of the next Conference in London.

Recalling the vision behind the establishment of CSPOC 56 years ago, the Lok Sabha Speaker noted that the forum was conceived to promote continuous dialogue among democratic legislatures of the Commonwealth and to explore ways of improving parliamentary efficiency and responsiveness. He said the 28th CSPOC carried this legacy forward with renewed vigour and substance. A defining feature of the New Delhi Conference, he added, was the unprecedented participation of the largest number of countries in CSPOC’s history, making it a significant milestone in Commonwealth parliamentary cooperation.

Reflecting on the deliberations, Mr. Birla said sessions on the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in Parliaments, the impact of social media, citizen engagement beyond elections, and the health and well-being of Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff were especially thought-provoking. These discussions, he noted, helped Presiding Officers gain clarity about their evolving roles at a time when democratic traditions intersect with rapid technological change. He emphasised that technology, inclusion and global partnerships will shape the emerging world order and expressed confidence that bilateral meetings and informal interactions during the Conference strengthened bonds of friendship among member nations.

Mr. Birla expressed deep appreciation for the active participation and constructive spirit of all delegations, stating that the discussions reaffirmed the enduring relevance of CSPOC as a unique platform for collective reflection on making Parliaments more accountable and effective. He conveyed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the Conference at the historic Constitution House and for his inspiring address highlighting India’s rich democratic heritage. He also thanked the Vice-President of India for interacting with the Presiding Officers, and acknowledged the contributions of the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

Earlier, chairing a Special Plenary Session, Mr. Birla observed that while modern democracies face unprecedented opportunities, they also confront complex challenges. He stressed that consensus and dissent are both strengths of democracy and must be expressed within the framework of parliamentary propriety. Emphasising the decisive role of Presiding Officers, he said safeguarding the dignity of the House, ensuring impartiality and strengthening institutional credibility are central to their responsibilities.

The Conference concluded with a shared resolve to continue working together to ensure that Parliaments remain responsive to citizens’ aspirations and uphold democratic values in a rapidly changing world.