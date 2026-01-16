India-Japan strategic partnership on upward trajectory, says Jaishankar

Last Updated on January 16, 2026 9:54 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar has said that the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan is on an upward trajectory. Mr Jaishankar said this after co-chairing the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, here today.

He said that India and Japan hold immense potential for shaping the world order and de-risking the international economy.

In a social media post, the External Affairs Minister said that both countries discussed a wide range of issues during the discussions, including deeper economic cooperation, maritime security, supply chain resilience, critical minerals, technology, people-to-people ties, and multilateral cooperation. He noted that the discussions reflected the shared interests and mutual understanding between the two countries. The EAM added that he also had a useful exchange of perspectives on the Indo-Pacific and regional and global developments.

Earlier, in his opening address ahead of the talks with the Japanese Foreign Minister, Dr Jaishankar said that over the last two decades, India and Japan have successfully transformed their relationship from a purely economic one into a comprehensive and strategic partnership. He observed that India’s MAHASAGAR initiative and Vision for the Indo-Pacific closely align with Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific outlook.

Mr Motegi gifted Dr Jaishankar the uniform of the Japanese national cricket team. In return, Dr Jaishankar presented his Japanese counterpart with a cricket bat signed by the Indian cricket team, reflecting their shared passion for the sport.