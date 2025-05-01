CPSFI to organise seminar to educate, empower para sports ecosystem in India and South Asia

By J R Nautiyal / New Delhi

The Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation of India (CPSFI) along with World Abilitysport are holding an International Awareness Seminar on Classification in Para Sports here.

The two-day event will be held 29–30 May 2025 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

“This seminar is aimed at educating and empowering the para sports ecosystem in India and South Asia,” said Rajesh Tomar, president of CPSFI while addressing a press conference.

Tomar said that the conference would emphasize the urgent need for trained national classifiers, a critical yet missing link in India’s journey towards inclusive and competitive para sports.

Classification is the cornerstone of the paralympic movement. It determines which athletes are eligible to compete and ensures that they are grouped appropriately to create a level playing field.

It is not the degree of impairment, but athletic skill and training that should decide the outcome, the head of the grouping pointed out.

Currently, India lacks a single certified national classifier — resulting in limited access, high costs, and delays in athlete progression.

Outlining the details of the seminar, a press release issued by both the organization’s that have come together for the event said the subjects being addressed at the seminar are included raising awareness of classification systems in para sports, training and developing Indian classifiers at grassroots level, ensuring fair play and reducing dependency on international systems, making the classification process more accessible and cost-effective and creating opportunities for doctors, physiotherapists, and rehabilitation experts to become certified classifiers.

The release said that the foctors, physiotherapists, rehabilitation professionals — ideal profiles to become classifiers

Sports administrators, coaches, athletes, and institutions seeking clarity on the classification process, professionals interested in building a career in para sports officiating and international classification are expected to attend the conference.

The statement highlighted that the participants woulgain insights into issues like

What classification is and how it works who can become a classifier and the eligibility criteria, the process of enrollment, training, certification, and career path, opportunities for national and international growth and contribution to para sports.

The world-renowned speakers such as Craig Carscadden, IPC Classifier, Penny Broomhead, IPC Classifier, Dr. Halim Jebali, IPC Classifier, Charmaine Hooper, CEO, World Abilitysport would address the gathering.

Their expertise will offer valuable perspectives and guidance on building a sustainable classification framework, a organisation spokesman said.

In addition to Indian delegates, the seminar will host official representatives from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bangladesh, fostering regional collaboration in the para sports movement, the release said.

“This seminar fulfills a long-standing goal since our recognition by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports — to promote classification awareness from the grassroots level. Building our own pool of classifiers will lead to fairer competition, eliminate unnecessary costs, and reduce the risk of misclassification, the president Rajesh Tomar added.

The press conference was also attended by Secretary general Kavita Suresh, Joseph kuok treasurer, Rajendra Kumar Jain vice president and legal advisor.

Rupinder Singh , noted commentator and sports advisor moderated the event.