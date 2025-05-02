Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today felicitated and presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023 to badminton champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in New Delhi.

Lauding the efforts of players, Dr Mandaviya said that this award is a testament to dedication and exceptional performances on the court. He added that both players have brought honour to the country by winning medals in international competitions through extraordinary skills and sheer hard work.

Expressing the joy of receiving the Khel Ratna award, Chirag Shetty said that the support from the government has been tremendous. The ace badminton pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who reached the No. 1 rank in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings in 2023 and clinched the Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou, were shortlisted for the Khel Ratna award in 2023. However, they were unable to receive it due to tournament commitments at the time.