Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023

May 2, 2025
Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today felicitated and presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023 to badminton champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in New Delhi.

Lauding the efforts of players, Dr Mandaviya said that this award is a testament to dedication and exceptional performances on the court. He added that both players have brought honour to the country by winning medals in international competitions through extraordinary skills and sheer hard work.

Expressing the joy of receiving the Khel Ratna award, Chirag Shetty said that the support from the government has been tremendous. The ace badminton pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who reached the No. 1 rank in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings in 2023 and clinched the Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou, were shortlisted for the Khel Ratna award in 2023. However, they were unable to receive it due to tournament commitments at the time.

Related Post

SPORTS

CPSFI to organise seminar to educate, empower para sports ecosystem in India and South Asia

May 1, 2025
SPORTS

India dominates Asian Yogasana Sport Championship with record 83 gold medals

Apr 28, 2025
SPORTS

Brazil World Cup winner Jair da Costa dies at 84

Apr 27, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

भारत ने पाकिस्तानी विमानों के लिए एयर स्पेस किया बंद

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

एस जयशंकर ने अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री से बातचीत के बाद कहा, ‘ पहलगाम हमले के गुनहगारों को सजा दिला कर रहेंगे’

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

अमेरिकी रक्षा मंत्री ने राजनाथ सिंह से की बात, भारत के आत्मरक्षा के अधिकार का किया समर्थन

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

गुजरात और महाराष्ट्र के लोगों ने देश की प्रगति और विकास सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हर क्षेत्र में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है- अमित शाह

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!