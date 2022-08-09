CPI asks Modi govt to Stop Loot in Tricolour Purchase

AMN / WEB DESK

The Communist Party of India CPI has asked Prime Minister to stop ‘Loot in Tricolour’ Purchase

The CPI National Secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan said that the tricolour is sold in government post offices at the rate of 25, social and public organizations are selling it at Rs. 20, and the flag is available at the rate of Rs. 10 in wholesale market per flag. Taking the facts into considerations the Prime Minister and Railway Minister must look into this scandal of selling tricolour, which is a heinous crime.

CPI leader Anjaan said that the Prime Minister is campaigning for local and appealing to buy Indian products, but on the other hand the tricolour is being imported in crores from abroad.

The common people are very much jubilant of our 75th anniversary of Independence. It has been a tradition that on 15th of August and 26th of January people hoist tricolour flags on their houses, shops, educational institutions, villages and public sector establishments including government offices. Recently, the Indian railways in its order have asked all ten and half lakh employees to purchase the tricolour from the department and Rs.38 will be deducted from their salaries. The tricolour is being supplied by one vendor.

Press Release

CPI Welcomes Break-Up of JD (U) Ties with BJP

Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja issued the following statement today (on August 9, 2022) welcoming the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s snapping of ties with BJP:

CPI welcomes the decision of the JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to snap ties with BJP. He has met the governor and submitted his resignation as the Chief Minister.

The Party welcomes the development and feels that this will have a serious impact on the politics of the Hindi region. The development that will lead to realignment of political forces, will also get reflected in the 2024 General Elections.