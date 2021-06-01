CPC to give top honors to South China Sea Guardian, the soldier dead in Galwan clash

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chinese government has nominated a Chinese soldier who died in the Galwan valley clash with Indian troops in June last year for a once-in-a-century medal during the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1. As per Chinese state media, Chen Hongjun, aged 30, who was among the four Chinese troops who died at Galwan Valley was among the 29 nominated for the July 1 medal.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will for the first-time honor July 1 Medals to Party members who have made outstanding contributions and created valuable spiritual wealth, as the CPC marks the 100th anniversary of its founding. The other three were Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran, according to the details released by the Chinese government in February this year, several months after the clash.

In May 2020, the PLA troops moved forward from their usual positions on the Indian side of the LAC, leading to a standoff lasting months and deaths of border troops on both sides. On February 10, China announced the “start of synchronized and organized disengagement” by the frontline troops of both sides at the southern and northern bank of Pangong Lake. After completion of this first phase of disengagement, both sides could not agree for next round of disengagement at other friction points along the LAC in easter Ladakh.

The list of 29 will be put on display and public opinions solicited until June 4 before the final decision is made, the report said. “The list covered candidates from several fields, including war heroes, scientists, community workers, artists, diplomats, pioneers in national unity, educators and police.”

Among those nominated is Wang Shumao, called the “guardian of the South China Sea”, for participating in the construction on the disputed Nansha Islands. As a member of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, Wang has advocated that China should send more militia missions to “…safeguard territorial sovereignty and the marine rights and interests in the South China Sea (SCS)”. Beijing claims almost the entire SCS and is locked in dispute with several countries over the ownership of islands in the region.

As reported by state media, the July 1 Medal, established by the CPC Central Committee earlier this year, is the highest honour in the party, said Fu Xingguo, deputy head of the CPC Central Committee’s Organisation Department, in March. President Xi Jinping will present the July 1 medal as part of the celebrations to mark CPC’s 100th year, for which a grand ceremony will be held.