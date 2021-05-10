COVID MENACE: India’s recovery rate further improves to 82.38%

Country registers more than three lakh recoveries daily during past many days;

Staff Reporter

India is witnessing a declining trend in the active number of Covid cases. And as a positive sign, with this, the Covid recovery rate of the country is also consistently improving. However, several states and Union Territories are still registering higher numbers of cases in the country.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry today said that the active cases comprise 16.52 per cent of the cumulative positive cases. There are over thirty seven lakh 45 thousand active cases in the country at present.

As the country is registering more than three lakh recoveries daily from the past many days, the recovery rate has further improved to 82.38 per cent. The Health Ministry has said over three lakh 53 thousand patients have recovered from this infectious disease within 24 hours. So far, over one crore 86 lakh patients have already recovered from the infection.

The country has registered over three lakh 66 thousand new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry has said, a total of three thousand 754 deaths have been reported in the country within 24 hours, taking the toll to over two lakh 46 thousand across the country. Indian Council of Medical Research has informed that over 14 lakh 74 thousand tests of corona virus samples were conducted within 24 hours.