COVID lockdown relaxed in UP and Bihar; Night curfew, some restrictions to continue

AMN / WEB DESK

Day curfew will end completely from all districts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar tomorrow. However night curfew and Weekend COVID Curfew will continue now. New COVID cases are decreasing day by day and now there are less than 14 thousand active COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh.

TODAY only three districts of Uttar Pradesh are having COVID curfew which includes state capital Lucknow, Meerut and Gorakhpur and as per the government data total COVID cases have come down below 600 in these districts. From tomorrow, Corona curfew will also end in these districts. Now active cases in all districts of the state are less than 600 and hence, there will be no restrictions in day time. Shops will open from 7 am till 7:00 pm in all districts of the state. However, night curfew will continue from 7 pm to 7:00 am and weekend COVID curfew will also continue. With around 25 crore population, Uttar Pradesh now has less than 14 thousand active COVID cases. Despite conducting 2.85 lakh COVID tests today the new COVID cases found in the state were just 797.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also announced unlocking certain restrictions from tomorrow in the state. Night curfew will continue from 7 pm to 5 am next morning. Educational and religious places will remain closed. Online teaching will continue in educational institutions. The restrictions will continue till June 15.

In a tweet, Mr Kumar said, the government and private offices will function till 4 pm with fifty per cent attendance. According to revised guidelines all shops and business establishments will open on alternate days till 5 pm every day. Only 20 persons will be allowed in the marriage and funeral procession. Government and private functions at common places have been prohibited.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the crisis management group which was headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Permission has been given to private vehicles to move. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the lockdown has had a positive impact in the state. Mr Kumar said, positivity rate has declined and recovery rate increased after the lockdown.