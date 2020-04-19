Latest News

COVID-19 Worldwide: Cases 2,227,071; Deaths:152,558; Recovered: 568,168
GoM reviews preparedness and management to contain COVID19 in India
Maharashtra cases now 3,320; Gujarat count over 1,000
Lockdown has brought down rate of Covid-19 cases in India
Trump unveils new guidelines to loosen social distancing restrictions
If not possible to perform Taraweeh & Eid prayers in mosques, pray at homes: Saudi Grand Mufti
Indian scientists develop low cost test kit for COVID-19
Rajasthan claims to be first State in country to carry out Rapid Testing for Covid 19

Covid Lockdown: Indian Railways transports more than 4.2 mn tonnes of foodgrains

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, the Indian Railways continues its endeavour to ensure availability of essential commodities like foodgrains through its freight services in different parts of the country.

In order to ensure uninterrupted supply of daily essentials, Railways carried food grains in its over 3,600 wagons across the country yesterday. During the lockdown period from 25th of last month till yesterday, more than 4.2 million tonnes of foodgrains have been transported by the national carrier.

Railways is working in close coordination with Ministry of Agriculture for supply of foodgrains across the country. Container Corporation of India is also working in association with NAFED to ensure transportation of pulses.

Indian Railways has identified 65 routes for Parcel Special Trains since the start of the lockdown for perishable commodities including fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy products and seeds for agriculture purpose.

Trains are being run even on those routes where demand is less, so that no part of the country remains unconnected. En-route stoppages at all feasible locations for maximum possible clearance of parcels is also done.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

SPORTS

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

