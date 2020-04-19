Air India to open bookings for select Domestic flights from 4th May

International Flights to start from 1st June
AMN
Air India has announced that it has opened bookings for select Domestic flights for travel from 4th of May and for International Flights from 1st of June this year.
Air India has said that in the light of the ongoing global health concerns, it has currently stopped accepting bookings on all domestic flights for travel till 3rd of May and on all international flights for travel till 31st of May. This means the national carrier’s domestic and international flights will remain suspended during this period.