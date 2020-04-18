Govt. is committed to help dynamic small and medium businesses: PM

AMN

The Prime Minister has said, the world is fighting COVID-19 together and humanity will surely overcome this pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi congratulated all those working round the clock to ensure the country’s energy need. He appreciated the efforts and steps taken by various government agencies for serving the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said, the government is committed to help dynamic small and medium businesses and is ensuring all possible assistance to those who need it. Mr. Modi said, he is proud of the Indian Railways team which is continuously helping citizens in this crucial hour.