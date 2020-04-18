Latest News

COVID-19 Worldwide: Cases 2,227,071; Deaths:152,558; Recovered: 568,168
GoM reviews preparedness and management to contain COVID19 in India
Maharashtra cases now 3,320; Gujarat count over 1,000
Lockdown has brought down rate of Covid-19 cases in India
Trump unveils new guidelines to loosen social distancing restrictions
If not possible to perform Taraweeh & Eid prayers in mosques, pray at homes: Saudi Grand Mufti
Indian scientists develop low cost test kit for COVID-19
Rajasthan claims to be first State in country to carry out Rapid Testing for Covid 19

World economy bound to suffer ‘severe recession’ in 2020:IMF Chief

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has said that the world economy was already “sluggish” before the coronavirus outbreak and is now bound to suffer a “severe recession” in 2020.

Addressing the Development Committee Meeting during the annual Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the IMF Managing Director said a large global contraction in the first half of this year was inevitable.

She said the coronavirus pandemic hit the world economy when it was already in a fragile state as it was weighed down by trade disputes, policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

Georgieva added that the global coronavirus outbreak is a crisis that is like no other and poses daunting challenges for policymakers in many emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs), especially where the pandemic encounters weak public health systems, capacity constraints, and limited policy space to mitigate the outbreak’s repercussions.

Countries that were affected early-such as China, South Korea, and Italy-have suffered large contractions in manufacturing activity and services, exceeding the losses recorded at the onset of the global financial crisis, Georgieva said.

She further said that the first priority must be to limit the human toll from the pandemic. Policymakers must use all instruments at their disposal to slow the pandemic’s spread and prevent overloading their health systems. The idea of a trade off between saving lives and saving livelihoods is a false dilemma.

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

