WEB DESK

Authorities have announced a complete lockdown of Dubai city for two weeks to combat Covid-19. They have warned that strict legal action will be taken against any violators.

People will be allowed to go out for essential needs such as buying food from Union Cooperative stores, supermarkets and groceries. All people leaving home should wear a mask, gloves and ensure they keep a safe distance from others. Vital sectors however, have been exempted from these restrictions.