COVID-19 tally in Chandigarh rises to 40

AMN

4 persons, including two female doctors and a ward servant of Sector 32 hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh . With this the number of corona positive patients found positive so far has risen to 40.

17 positive patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Now the active Covid-19 patients who are under treatment have risen to 23.

The Chandigarh Administration has sealed the borders with other states. The administration has intensified the work of sanitization of EWS colonies and all first contacts of positive patients are being tested.