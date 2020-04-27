COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra climbs to 8068 with 342 deaths

AMN

Maharashtra government today appointed four senior Indian administrative officers to assist the Pune municipal commissioner and Pune divisional commissioner in their endeavour to curb the COVID-19 cases in the region.

The tally of the state affected due to COVID-19 has climbed to 8068 with 342 deaths. Pune, which has been the hotbed of the disease has been recording consistent surge as 55 more cases were registered in last 12 hours. Pune’s Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said that 350 medical teams will undertake door to door medical survey in the slums of the city. The government has also directed the private doctors to open their clinics to treat people affected due to other ailments.