Eight districts of West Bengal is now Corona free

Staff Reporter/ Kolkata

West Bengal government today announced eight Districts as Corona free while there is no report of any positive case in two Districts since 20 April.Giving this information in Kolkata today the Chief Secretary Mr. Rajib Sinha said that Containment zones in hotpots in four Districts are gradually reducing. He informed that 47 persons were tested corona positive in last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases are under treatment at different hospitals stands at 504 . Altogether 109 Corona positive patients were discharged from Hospitals after recovery . The death toll stands at 20 as no further death reported during the time.