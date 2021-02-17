Covid-19: Mumbai Mayor warns of another lockdown

AMN

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has warned the people in the city that due to sudden rise in corona virus cases in Mumbai, the city may head towards another lockdown. She expressed displeasure about the careless behavior of the people who are not following Covid-19 guidelines, especially while travelling in the trains.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had also underlined the need to follow Covid19 guidelines and had also threatened to come out with harsh decisions amid sudden rise of Covid cases in the state. AIR correspondent reports that Mumbai and some parts of Maharashtra are experiencing sudden rise in Covid19 cases after the number of cases were steadily declining till the end of January 2021. Local train services were resumed for everyone this month, with certain conditions. But as there was steady decline in the Covid19 cases earlier it resulted in a misconception which is prevailing among many people in the state about the existence of Corona Virus. People are seen flouting norms by not wearing masks while travelling in trains or the masks are not properly used keeping the nose and mouth uncovered.

Social distancing has become the history and almost all the activities in the city are taking place without the fear of the pandemic. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has urged the people of the city not to forget the prevailing threat of the pandemic also hinted towards the possibility of lockdown. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had also expressed displeasure over the careless behavior of people in some parts especially in urban parts of the state. He has also threatened of stringent action in terms of lockdown if people are not responding to the calls of the government.