COVID-19: Karnataka reports improvement in situation as recoveries surpass new positive cases

Since the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, Karnataka has reported an improvement in the situation, as recoveries surpass new COVID positive cases. The health bulletin issued by the health department reports that 58,395 COVID positive patients were discharged after recovery yesterday, which is far more than 30,309 new Covid cases reported.

There were 525 deaths due to COVID infection yesterday. The positivity rate remains at 32.50 percent and fatality rate stands at 1.73 percent. The state conducted 93,247 tests yesterday. Over one crore 13 lakh 48 thousand persons have been vaccinated in the state.

The state Health and Medical Education minister Dr. K Sudhakar has said that Karnataka leads in establishing Health & wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat Program to provide comprehensive primary health care in rural areas.

The Union government had set a target of establishing 2,263 Health and Wellness sub centres. State has upgraded 3,300 centres till March 31. It is 146% more than the set target. A total of 4,653 HWC have to be established in the state as given by the centre out of which 5,832 have been established which is 125% more than the given target. State has a target of upgrading 11,595 Centres as Health and Wellness Centres under the National Health Mission.

SPORTS

Women hockey team training to peak at right time: Midfielder Monika

KREFELD India Practice Matches Germany v India Picture: Waming Up Monika WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJL ...

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

