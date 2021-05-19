COVID-19: Karnataka reports improvement in situation as recoveries surpass new positive cases

AMN

Since the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, Karnataka has reported an improvement in the situation, as recoveries surpass new COVID positive cases. The health bulletin issued by the health department reports that 58,395 COVID positive patients were discharged after recovery yesterday, which is far more than 30,309 new Covid cases reported.

There were 525 deaths due to COVID infection yesterday. The positivity rate remains at 32.50 percent and fatality rate stands at 1.73 percent. The state conducted 93,247 tests yesterday. Over one crore 13 lakh 48 thousand persons have been vaccinated in the state.

The state Health and Medical Education minister Dr. K Sudhakar has said that Karnataka leads in establishing Health & wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat Program to provide comprehensive primary health care in rural areas.

The Union government had set a target of establishing 2,263 Health and Wellness sub centres. State has upgraded 3,300 centres till March 31. It is 146% more than the set target. A total of 4,653 HWC have to be established in the state as given by the centre out of which 5,832 have been established which is 125% more than the given target. State has a target of upgrading 11,595 Centres as Health and Wellness Centres under the National Health Mission.