COVID 19: Karnataka govt asks public to call up helpline numbers if they find it difficult to get beds

AMN

Karnataka Health department has ordered 48 hours closure of the OPD department of two private hospitals in Bengaluru which had not complied with the directions of the Government to hand over 50 percent of its beds for COVID care. Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar informed this in Bengaluru today.

He said criminal cases will be lodged against such hospitals who charge more than that fixed by the Government. The Minister also announced 10,000 rupees per month risk allowance to Group D workers involved in counter Covid measures.

“The Medical Education minister Dr. K Sudhakar appealed to people to cooperate with task force staff visiting their door steps during the week long lockdown in Bengaluru and provide necessary health related information.

He also asked the public to call up helpline numbers 104, 108 and 1912 if they find it difficult to get ambulance or hospital beds. Clarifying on the availability of beds in Bengaluru, the minister said that 1972 beds are available in various hospitals treating covic patients and 1472 are occupied. There are still 500 beds vacant in Government and 47 in private Covid hospitals. The state reported 2496 new Covid cases and 87 deaths today and out of which 1267 active and 56 deaths are from Bengaluru urban district.