COVID-19: China announces additional USD 30 mn grant for WHO

WEB DESK

China today announced an additional 30 million US Dollar grant to the World Health Organization, days after Beijing expressed serious concern over US President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze the funding for the global health agency over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang made the announcement at a media briefing in Beijing.

The grant will be in addition to the 20 million US Dollars provided by China earlier to the WHO. He said, China will always support the Geneva-based WHO in playing an important role in international public health and global anti-epidemic response.

Both China and the WHO faced serious criticism over lack of transparency especially about the discovery of the Corona virus in December last year and its silent spread in Wuhan until Beijing imposed lockdown in the city on 23rd of January.

However, China had denied the allegations of any cover-up, saying it was the first country to report the COVID-19 to the WHO.