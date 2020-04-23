Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 7,84,900 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Deadly tornado touches down in Oklahoma
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,83,424 worldwide
Merkel: Coronavirus is a ‘challenge to democracy’
Trump signs immigration green card suspension
South Asia COVID 19 cases top 37,000 as lockdown end

Ramadan 2020 starts from Friday in many parts of the world

Ramadan 2020 will start on Friday April 24, in many parts of the world including Saudi Arabia. In south Asia the holy month will begin from Saturday.

The holy month this year will be markedly different to previous ones as the coronavirus pandemic has stopped much of the world’s activities, including at places of worship.

The Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Islam’s two holiest sites, are effectively empty as both city’s populations are under a full curfew to stop the virus spreading.

When Ramadan starts the Kingdom will ease the lockdown so that people can leave their homes to meet necessary needs, such as health care and food supplies, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Usually, the two cities swell with visitors each year during Ramadan as pilgrims from across the globe seek the blessings of worshipping at the holy mosques. The Kingdom stopped all pilgrimages in late February to contain the virus.

More than 1.6 billion Muslims around the world will mark the month, during which believers abstain from eating and drinking from dawn until sunset.

