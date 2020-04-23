7 more death reported in Saudi Arabia due COVID -19

AMN / RIYADH

Seven more people have died in Saudi Arabia after contracting coronavirus as 1,158 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday. The Saudi health ministry said the total number of cases in the Kingdom had increased to 13,929. It also recorded 113 new recoveries, raising the total to 1,925.

The ministry said precautionary measures shall remain to limit the virus spread. It also said the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases is due to active coronavirus testing being carried out in the Kingdom. It said it expects the number of cases to rise.