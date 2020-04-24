Latest News

Muslims welcome Ramazan amid CORONA crisis, scholars issue Guideline

WEB DESK

The Muslims accorss the world greeted the month of Ramazan or Ramadan this year amid the deadly Coronavirus crisis. Islamic scholars from the world over have cautioned against holding collective iftar dinners and gathering in mosques to perform nightl Tarawih prayers.

Ramazan normally synonymous with big family gatherings, extravagant iftars, and shopping sprees for Eid gifts, this year it will be very restrained, muted affair, with many having to break their fast solo.

Advisory against congregational prayers in Ramzan

In India Central Waqf Council has issued an advisory asking CEOs of Wakf Boards in different states and Union Territories to ensure that no mosque, madrassah, dargah or imambada holds any congregation during the holy month of Ramzan.

An arm of the ministry of minority affairs, the Council looks after Waqf affairs. In a letter to its secretary, S A S Naqvi has also warned those who violate the lockdown rules. Earlier, minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had urged the community to offer tarawih prayers at home.Meanwhile, senior clerics and community leaders have called upon Muslims to pray at home in Ramzan as the fight to contain the Covid-19 spread continues.

Delhi Waqf Board has also appealed to people to offer prayers at home during the month of Ramzan and asked mosques under its jurisdiction to create awareness about official guidelines to fight the coronavirus pandemic.The advisory issued by Delhi Waqf Board CEO SM Ali is addressed to all the mosques in the city, specifically those under the Board’s jurisdiction, an official said.

According to the advisory, people should stay at their homes to offer namaz during Ramzan. However, Imams, Muazzins and Mutawallis can offer the prayers at mosques.

Delhi’s Jama Masjid sealed

In order to prevent the rise of Corona’s havoc and in view of Ramadan, Delhi’s Jama Masjid has been sealed. Please tell that no one can go to the Jama Masjid to offer Namaz for which this decision has been taken.

