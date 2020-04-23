Novel Coronavirus likely to remain for a long time to come: WHO

WEB DESK

World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the novel coronavirus is likely to remain on the planet for a long time to come. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that countries which thought that coronavirus is under control are witnessing a resurgence in the number of cases and the trends in Africa and America are still upwards.

He said Although numbers are low, we see worrying upward trends in Africa, Central and South America, and eastern Europe. Most countries are still in the early stages of their epidemics. And some that were affected early in the pandemic are now starting to see a resurgence in cases.

Tedros said that the WHO had warned on a global emergency well in time on January 30. The clarification came after the body was accused by the US of colluding with China and downplaying the severity of the pandemic.Meanwhile, the global death toll has crossed 1.75 lakh. There are over 2.5 million cases of the pandemic across the globe.