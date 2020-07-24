COVID-19: Bihar reports 1,625 cases, taking tally to 31,691

AMN

Number of Corona cases is rising rapidly in Bihar . With 1,625 fresh cases, total cases has risen to 31,691. Maximum 4,786 cases were from Patna followed by 1,942 in Bhagalpur and 1,415 in Muzaffarpur.

20,959 patients have recovered so far, while 10,519 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. 217 people died to Corona so far. Recovery rate is over 66 percent. 17 inmates of Motihari central jail tested positive.

Meanwhile Bihar government has instructed to increase beds in COVID hospitals from Eight thousand to 13 thousand. One lakh rapid antigen Kits were provided to different districts to increase testing facility.

The health department has been instructed to ensure results of COVID-19 tests should come within 24 hours.