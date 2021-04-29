Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of Corona virus, says Dr. Fauci

WEB DESK

Covaxin, India’s home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, has been found to neutralise Double Mutant or 617 variant of the Corona virus. This was stated by White House chief medical adviser and America’s top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

The statement comes days after Indian Council of Medical Research announced that Covaxin is effective against the Double Mutant. Dr Fauci said despite the real difficulty that we are seeing in India, vaccination could be a very, very important antidote against this.

Developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with National Institute of Virology and Indian Council of Medical Research, Covaxin was approved for emergency use on January 3. Trial results later showed the vaccine has an efficacy of 78 per cent.