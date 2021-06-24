WEB DESK

Countries dependent on Chinese Covid-19 vaccines reporting surge in cases. Seychelles, Mongolia, Chile and Bahrain have in recent months relied on China’s vaccine diplomacy to propel their inoculation drives and get back to a version of normalcy in the time of a pandemic. The four countries have administered at least one dose of the vaccine to a large chunk of their populations, ranging between 58.7 per cent for Mongolia to nearly 72 per cent for Seychelles.

These countries are now battling a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections that scientists say shouldn’t be happening. Some experts say the millions of doses provided by China to the countries in recent months may not be very effective in containing the coronavirus disease. Virologist Jin Dongyan, at the University of Hong Kong, told the New York Times that if the vaccines are sufficiently good, we should not see this pattern.