Coronil without proper certification not allowed in Maharashtra

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the sale of Coronil tablets of Patanjali will not be allowed in Maharashtra without proper certification from competent health organizations like WHO, IMA and others.

In a series of tweets, Mr Deshmukh said, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has questioned the said clinical trials of Coronil and World Health Organisation has also refuted the claims made by Patanjali Ayurveda for giving any certificate regarding its effectiveness for COVID-19 treatment. Without naming anyone, he further said, launching such a drug hurriedly and being endorsed by two senior Central Union Ministers is highly deplorable.

Earlier, Patanjali’s Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna had tweeted that WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India. He also added that WHO does not approve or disapprove of any drug. Instead, it works for building better and healthier futures for people all over the world.