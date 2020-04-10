Latest News

3,72,428 people recovered from coronavirus
COVID 19: No community transmission in India yet
Spain records 17-day low in daily Covid 19 deaths
Corona Crisis: Bangladesh extends general holidays till 24 April
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to 1,01,732
516 patients recovered in India so far
UAE conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 tests over past two days
UK announces charter flights to rescue stranded Britishers from South India
USA: Coronavirus pandemic claims 18,011 lives, infects over 490,008
इंडियन आवाज़     11 Apr 2020 03:19:57      انڈین آواز
Corona Crisis: Bangladesh extends general holidays till 24 April

AMN / DHAKA

Bangladesh today extended the general holidays in the country till 25th of this month. Earlier, the government had declared the offices and other institutions in both government and the private sector to be closed till 14th of April.

In a notification issued on Friday, the Ministry of public administration announced that during the general holidays utility and emergency services like water, electricity, gas, fire service, telephone, hospitals etc will be exempted from closure. The circular issued by the Ministry has also barred movement of people after six in the evening in the entire country. Government has warned of strict legal action against people violating the orders.

Govt employees have been asked to stay at their respective places of work during the general holidays. The circular exempts transportation of agriculture products, fertilizers, emergency and essential goods from the purview of the holidays. Over the last three days, the figure for Corona positive cases has been going up in Bangladesh at a rapid rate. Today also, the health department dealing with infectious diseases announced that 94 new corona cases were found over the last 24 hours while six people died in the country.

The total death toll due to Corona virus in Bangladesh is 27 till today. Now Government has closed all the public transport in the country, sealed the borders and taken extensive steps for social distancing. Many of the districts including Dhaka are sealed for entry and exit for the people. Police and armed forces have been maintaining strict vigil in all the districts of the country to enforce government regulation.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

