Corona Crisis: Bangladesh extends general holidays till 24 April

AMN / DHAKA

Bangladesh today extended the general holidays in the country till 25th of this month. Earlier, the government had declared the offices and other institutions in both government and the private sector to be closed till 14th of April.

In a notification issued on Friday, the Ministry of public administration announced that during the general holidays utility and emergency services like water, electricity, gas, fire service, telephone, hospitals etc will be exempted from closure. The circular issued by the Ministry has also barred movement of people after six in the evening in the entire country. Government has warned of strict legal action against people violating the orders.

Govt employees have been asked to stay at their respective places of work during the general holidays. The circular exempts transportation of agriculture products, fertilizers, emergency and essential goods from the purview of the holidays. Over the last three days, the figure for Corona positive cases has been going up in Bangladesh at a rapid rate. Today also, the health department dealing with infectious diseases announced that 94 new corona cases were found over the last 24 hours while six people died in the country.

The total death toll due to Corona virus in Bangladesh is 27 till today. Now Government has closed all the public transport in the country, sealed the borders and taken extensive steps for social distancing. Many of the districts including Dhaka are sealed for entry and exit for the people. Police and armed forces have been maintaining strict vigil in all the districts of the country to enforce government regulation.