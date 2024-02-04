Cooperation and collaboration between Government and PLI beneficiaries needed to make India a manufacturing powerhouse: Goyal

AMN

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal held an interaction with Product-Linked Incentive (PLI) beneficiaries at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Saturday. During the opening interaction, the minister welcomed constructive criticism from the various industrial sectors for better facilitation and manufacturing growth in the country.

In a bid to facilitate better functioning and synergy between the Government and the sector, the minister asked for constructive criticism and consultation but at the same time cooperation from the beneficiaries who were in attendance at the meeting. Goyal, further, emphasised that the government has its own constraints and restraints as they also face CAG Audit and expressed his belief in the transparency of paperwork where there is no scope for irregularities neither from any minister nor any government officials. Emphasising about maintaining collaboration between the Government and the beneficiaries and also amongst them, Shri Goyal said that supporting each other will benefit the country and help make India into a manufacturing powerhouse.

The minister clarified that the PLI scheme is not to make the beneficiaries dependent on government services but can be utilised as a boost in the manufacturing sector, an initial support for the long journey ahead. “Ultimately competition will prevail”, emphasised the minister as he urged them to be more outward looking in terms of scaling their businesses and not only be catering to the domestic market. The minister said that to become a global player is important for businesses in India to be recognised and for that they have scale their volume which would also help them to be cost-effective.

Goyal, during his interaction, said that he believes that every PLI beneficiaries present at the meeting have the potential to become success stories.