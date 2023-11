Congress’s communication chief and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh released the Party’s theme song, ‘Badhao Haath-Phir Kamal Nath’ for the Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal on Sunday.

He said that Congress fulfilled the guarantees given in Karnataka and Himachal and now if the government is formed in Madhya Pradesh, we will fulfill the guarantees in MP too.