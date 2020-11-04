Congress questions ‘selective’ outrage by BJP on Arnab Goswami arrest

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

Congress part has termed the outrage by BJP on Arnab Goswami arrest as “selective” and “extremely unwarranted”. Congress reaction came after BJP top leaders targeted the party over arrest of Republic TV owner and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami.

Addressing a press conference Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: “I am shocked with selective outrage by the government and BJP and it is unwarranted.”

“He has brought disgrace to journalism and was working as a BJP front and hurling abuses on individuals and making allegations. Is he judge or jury what type of Journalism is he is doing?” she said.

“When independent journalists are persecuted then why does the BJP keep silent,” she said giving the example of Prashant Kanojia and Supriya Sharma who were booked by the Uttar Pradesh government over tweets and reports.

The Congress said that no action will be taken if anyone is innocent and “law will take it own course”, said Shrinate.

The detention of Republic TV’s founder and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police on early Wednesday morning generated sharp reaction from a number of BJP leaders, including Union Ministers.

Maharashtra Police arrest Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

Maharashtra, Police have arrested Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer.

A police official said, a team of Alibaug Police picked up Goswami from his residence.

In 2018, an architect and his mother committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami’s Republic TV, the official said.

In May this year, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that a re-investigation has been ordered on a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.

Mr Deshmukh said, Adnya alleged that the Alibaug Police had not investigated the case which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.