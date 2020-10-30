“Congress Must Apologise”: BJP On Pak Leader’s Pulwama Boast

In February Rahul Gandhi had targeted the BJP, holding the ruling party accountable for “security lapses” and asking “who benefitted the most from the attack?”

A day after a Pakistan minister revealed that his country was behind the Pulwama terror attack – in which 40 CPRF personnel were killed, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has asked Congress to “apologise to the country” for “conspiracy theories” and remarks about the incident.

“Pakistan has admitted its hand behind Pulwama terror attack.

Now, Congress and others who talked of conspiracy theories must apologise to the country,” he tweeted Friday morning.

In February, on the first anniversary of the attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had targeted the BJP, holding the ruling party accountable for “security lapses” and asking “who benefitted the most from the attack?” Mr Gandhi also wanted to know the outcome of an inquiry into the attack.

The Congress MP wasn’t the only member of his party to attack the BJP on this issue. In March last year, BK Hariprasad, a Karnataka Congress leader who has a history of controversial statements, said: “… it looks like Narendra Modi had a match-fixing with the people of Pakistan”.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh was also criticised for his comments.

“What has happened to the Congress? They say the opposite of the people’s mood. In no country does it happen that the there is mistrust of the armed forces,” Mr Javadekar said at that time.

On Thursday Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury had said: “Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home)”. He later claimed to NDTV that his statement had been misinterpreted. “Pakistan doesn’t allow any terrorism, I was misinterpreted,” he said.

On Thursday BJP chief JP Nadda referred to a meeting between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, – details of which were disclosed in the Pakistan Assembly – after the capture of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Mr Qureshi reportedly said that unless he were released, India would attack Pakistan “that night by 9 pm.”