इंडियन आवाज़     25 Sep 2023 08:08:42      انڈین آواز

Congress is being run by urban naxals, says PM Modi in Bhopal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Congress is being run by urban naxals. He said if Congress is voted to power, it will stop the pace of development in the country. Mr Modi was addressing the Karyakarta Mahakumbh of BJP workers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh today.

Justifying BJP’s developmental agenda, Prime Minister said that When Modi gives a guarantee, when BJP gives a guarantee, that guarantee reaches the ground, reaches every home.  He said that Modi means guarantee of fulfillment of every guarantee. The Prime Minister said that Congress had given the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ 50 years ago, but did not fulfill its promise

Discussing the achievements of BJP, Mr Modi said that in just five years of BJP government, 13.5 crore people in the country have come out of poverty. He said that the guarantee of priority given to the underprivileged by Modi has been fulfilled by us by taking one step after another.  Today BJP is building modern roads, wide highways and expressways, but Congress criticizes it.
Referring to the changes in Railways, Mr Modi said that today BJP is starting modern trains like Vande Bharat and developed stations and everyone is praising Bhopal’s Rani Kamalapati station, but Congress is not able to digest even this.

Referring to the new Parliament building, the Prime Minister said that BJP has built a grand new Parliament building, which is being praised across the country but Congress is also opposing it. Whatever new India does, whatever achievement it achieves, Congress does not like anything.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے من کی بات پروگرام میں جی ٹوئنٹی اور چندریان3- مشن کی کامیابی کو یاد کیا

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج کہا ہے کہ نئی دلی میں جی ٹوئنٹی کے ...

اسرائیل سعودی عرب تاریخی امن معاہدہ طے پانے کے قریب: نیتن یاہو

UN NEWS اسرائیل کے وزیراعظم بنجمن نیتن یاہو نے کہا ہے کہ آج دن ...

پارلیمنٹ کی کارروائی، نئی عمارت میں شروع ہوگئی ہے

پارلیمنٹ کی کارروائی آج خصوصی اجلاس کے دوسرے دن، نئی عمارت ...

MARQUEE

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart