Congress is being run by urban naxals, says PM Modi in Bhopal

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Congress is being run by urban naxals. He said if Congress is voted to power, it will stop the pace of development in the country. Mr Modi was addressing the Karyakarta Mahakumbh of BJP workers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh today.

Justifying BJP’s developmental agenda, Prime Minister said that When Modi gives a guarantee, when BJP gives a guarantee, that guarantee reaches the ground, reaches every home. He said that Modi means guarantee of fulfillment of every guarantee. The Prime Minister said that Congress had given the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ 50 years ago, but did not fulfill its promise

Discussing the achievements of BJP, Mr Modi said that in just five years of BJP government, 13.5 crore people in the country have come out of poverty. He said that the guarantee of priority given to the underprivileged by Modi has been fulfilled by us by taking one step after another. Today BJP is building modern roads, wide highways and expressways, but Congress criticizes it.

Referring to the changes in Railways, Mr Modi said that today BJP is starting modern trains like Vande Bharat and developed stations and everyone is praising Bhopal’s Rani Kamalapati station, but Congress is not able to digest even this.

Referring to the new Parliament building, the Prime Minister said that BJP has built a grand new Parliament building, which is being praised across the country but Congress is also opposing it. Whatever new India does, whatever achievement it achieves, Congress does not like anything.