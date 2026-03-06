The Indian Awaaz

Congress Delegation Condoles Demise of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Mar 6, 2026

Staaff Reporter / New Delhi

A delegation of the Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday expressed condolences over the passing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The delegation was led by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who serves as Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Department of the All India Congress Committee. They conveyed their sympathies to Ayatollah Abdul Majeed, the Supreme Leader’s Representative to India, and Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of the Iran to India.

Khurshid was accompanied by Congress leader Pawan Khera, former MLA Hasan Ahmed, and other party members.

The Congress delegation expressed their deepest condolences and solidarity with the people and leadership of Iran during this period of mourning.

