Jaishankar meets leaders of various countries on sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2026

Mar 6, 2026

Staff Reporter

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met leaders of various countries on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar informed that he held meetings with the Foreign Affairs Minister of Malta, Ian Borg, as well as the Mauritian Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ritish Ramful. The Minister also met with the Foreign Minister of Bhutan, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, as well as the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue. Dr Jaishankar also held meetings with his counterpart from Kenya, Musalia W Mudavadi and the Foreign Minister of Seychelles, Barry Faure.

